Sunday, Mar. 27

SOUTH

Creighton vs. South Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.

MIDWEST

Alabama at S. Dakota St., 6 p.m.

FAR WEST

UCLA at Oregon St., 3 p.m.

Texas vs. Stanford at Spokane, Wash., 9:10 p.m.

Monday, Mar. 28

EAST

Seton Hall at Columbia, 8 p.m.

SOUTH

UConn vs. NC State at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.

Michigan vs. Louisville at Wichita, Kan., 9 p.m.

MIDWEST

Middle Tennessee at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 31

MIDWEST

UCLA at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

