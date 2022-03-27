Sunday, Mar. 27
SOUTH
Creighton vs. South Carolina at Greensboro, N.C., 7 p.m.
MIDWEST
Alabama at S. Dakota St., 6 p.m.
FAR WEST
UCLA at Oregon St., 3 p.m.
Texas vs. Stanford at Spokane, Wash., 9:10 p.m.
Monday, Mar. 28
EAST
Seton Hall at Columbia, 8 p.m.
SOUTH
UConn vs. NC State at Bridgeport, Conn., 7 p.m.
Michigan vs. Louisville at Wichita, Kan., 9 p.m.
MIDWEST
Middle Tennessee at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Mar. 31
MIDWEST
UCLA at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
