Wednesday, Mar. 23

EAST

Columbia at Boston College, TBA

Seton Hall at Drexel, TBA

SOUTH

Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA

MIDWEST

Drake at S. Dakota St., TBA

Toledo at Marquette, TBA

SOUTHWEST

Alabama at Houston, TBA

FAR WEST

New Mexico at Oregon St., TBA

Wyoming at UCLA, TBA

Friday, Mar. 25

SOUTH

Creighton vs. Iowa St. at Greensboro, N.C., TBA

SOUTHWEST

Ohio St. vs. Texas at Spokane, Wash., TBA

FAR WEST

Maryland vs. Stanford at Spokane, Wash., TBA

Saturday, Mar. 26

EAST

Indiana vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., TBA

SOUTH

Notre Dame vs. NC State at Bridgeport, Conn., TBA

Tennessee vs. Louisville at Wichita, Kan., TBA

MIDWEST

South Dakota vs. Michigan at Wichita, Kan., TBA

