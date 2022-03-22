Wednesday, Mar. 23
EAST
Columbia at Boston College, TBA
Seton Hall at Drexel, TBA
SOUTH
Middle Tennessee at Vanderbilt, TBA
MIDWEST
Drake at S. Dakota St., TBA
Toledo at Marquette, TBA
SOUTHWEST
Alabama at Houston, TBA
FAR WEST
New Mexico at Oregon St., TBA
Wyoming at UCLA, TBA
Friday, Mar. 25
SOUTH
Creighton vs. Iowa St. at Greensboro, N.C., TBA
SOUTHWEST
Ohio St. vs. Texas at Spokane, Wash., TBA
FAR WEST
Maryland vs. Stanford at Spokane, Wash., TBA
Saturday, Mar. 26
EAST
Indiana vs. UConn at Bridgeport, Conn., TBA
SOUTH
Notre Dame vs. NC State at Bridgeport, Conn., TBA
Tennessee vs. Louisville at Wichita, Kan., TBA
MIDWEST
South Dakota vs. Michigan at Wichita, Kan., TBA
