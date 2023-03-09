Thursday, Mar. 9
TOURNAMENT
Colonial Athletic Association
Second Round
Hampton 78, Delaware 67
Hofstra 66, NC A&T 59
Monmouth (NJ) 69, Coll. of Charleston 54
Conference USA
Quarterfinal
Middle Tennessee 84, Charlotte 53
UTEP 64, Louisiana Tech 54
W. Kentucky 71, UAB 67
UTSA 62, Rice 54
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Quarterfinal
Manhattan 50, Quinnipiac 43
Siena 59, Fairfield 53
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal
NC Central 57, Coppin St. 50
Howard 67, Delaware St. 35
Missouri Valley
First Round
Murray St. 88, Evansville 46
Missouri St. 71, Bradley 53
Southland
Championship
SE Louisiana 66, Lamar 57
Southwestern Athletic
Quarterfinal
Alabama St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 61
