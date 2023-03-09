Thursday, Mar. 9

TOURNAMENT

Colonial Athletic Association

Second Round

Hampton 78, Delaware 67

Hofstra 66, NC A&T 59

Monmouth (NJ) 69, Coll. of Charleston 54

Conference USA

Quarterfinal

Middle Tennessee 84, Charlotte 53

UTEP 64, Louisiana Tech 54

W. Kentucky 71, UAB 67

UTSA 62, Rice 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Manhattan 50, Quinnipiac 43

Siena 59, Fairfield 53

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

NC Central 57, Coppin St. 50

Howard 67, Delaware St. 35

Missouri Valley

First Round

Murray St. 88, Evansville 46

Missouri St. 71, Bradley 53

Southland

Championship

SE Louisiana 66, Lamar 57

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Alabama St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 61

