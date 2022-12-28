Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 25F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 28, 2022 @ 4:46 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Columbia 81, Ohio 59
Cornell 93, Clarion 49
Fordham 85, Post (Conn.) 54
Princeton 56, Rhode Island 54
Butler 79, Xavier 65
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.