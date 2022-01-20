Thursday, Jan. 20

EAST

Boston College 73, Notre Dame 71

Columbia 57, Cornell 46

Fairfield 70, Manhattan 55

Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 55

Iona 49, Marist 41

Marshall 62, FIU 59

Monmouth (NJ) 61, Niagara 56

Siena 82, Rider 44

St. Peter's 74, Canisius 55

Youngstown St. 59, Robert Morris 57

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 55, Louisiana-Lafayette 46

Belmont 103, Morehead St. 50

Charlotte 72, North Texas 67

Chattanooga 55, W. Carolina 48

Clemson 66, Wake Forest 44

E. Illinois 71, Murray St. 64, OT

Florida 77, Kentucky 52

Furman 69, Mercer 66

Georgia 66, Mississippi St. 63

N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 59

North Carolina 61, Virginia 52

Northwestern St. 68, Nicholls 64

Old Dominion 69, Rice 59

SE Louisiana 72, New Orleans 48

Tennessee Tech 75, SIU-Edwardsville 60

UALR 68, Troy 66

UNC-Greensboro 56, ETSU 38

W. Kentucky 73, FAU 49

Wofford 80, Samford 69

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 85, Fort Wayne 59

Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44

Oakland 80, Detroit 50

Ohio St. 95, Maryland 89

S. Illinois 56, Illinois St. 47

Tennessee St. 68, SE Missouri 53

SOUTHWEST

Houston Baptist 62, Incarnate Word 57

Texas A&M-CC 72, McNeese St. 61

FAR WEST

Gonzaga 68, Portland 59

