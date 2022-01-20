Thursday, Jan. 20
EAST
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 71
Columbia 57, Cornell 46
Fairfield 70, Manhattan 55
Georgia Tech 65, Syracuse 55
Iona 49, Marist 41
Marshall 62, FIU 59
Monmouth (NJ) 61, Niagara 56
Siena 82, Rider 44
St. Peter's 74, Canisius 55
Youngstown St. 59, Robert Morris 57
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 55, Louisiana-Lafayette 46
Belmont 103, Morehead St. 50
Charlotte 72, North Texas 67
Chattanooga 55, W. Carolina 48
Clemson 66, Wake Forest 44
E. Illinois 71, Murray St. 64, OT
Florida 77, Kentucky 52
Furman 69, Mercer 66
Georgia 66, Mississippi St. 63
N. Kentucky 77, Wright St. 59
North Carolina 61, Virginia 52
Northwestern St. 68, Nicholls 64
Old Dominion 69, Rice 59
SE Louisiana 72, New Orleans 48
Tennessee Tech 75, SIU-Edwardsville 60
UALR 68, Troy 66
UNC-Greensboro 56, ETSU 38
W. Kentucky 73, FAU 49
Wofford 80, Samford 69
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 85, Fort Wayne 59
Michigan 83, Wisconsin 44
Oakland 80, Detroit 50
Ohio St. 95, Maryland 89
S. Illinois 56, Illinois St. 47
Tennessee St. 68, SE Missouri 53
SOUTHWEST
Houston Baptist 62, Incarnate Word 57
Texas A&M-CC 72, McNeese St. 61
FAR WEST
Gonzaga 68, Portland 59