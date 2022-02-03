Thursday, Feb. 3
SOUTH
Tennessee Tech 87, Morehead St. 69
MIDWEST
Liberty 77, Bellarmine 52
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
LOS ANGELES — All of 17, Mel Mermelstein wasn’t sure of his fate when he was forced to board a train bound for Auschwitz.
Port Charlotte - Daniel "Danny" Ciarcia Sr., age 75, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2022, in Sarasota, FL. Always a music man, Danny was a passionate entertainer, bringing his guitar music to many local venues. Danny was born on April 4, 1946, in Lawrence, MA and graduated from Lawren…