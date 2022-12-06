Tuesday, Dec. 6

EAST

Albany (NY) 73, Dartmouth 45

SOUTH

Old Dominion 81, Lincoln (Pa.) 64

MIDWEST

Illinois St. 66, Missouri-St. Louis 51

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 86, Loyola Marymount 65

Texas Tech 68, Sam Houston St. 55

FAR WEST

BYU 64, Utah St. 54

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you