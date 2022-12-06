Cloudy with a few showers. High 53F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Updated: December 6, 2022 @ 5:20 pm
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Albany (NY) 73, Dartmouth 45
Old Dominion 81, Lincoln (Pa.) 64
Illinois St. 66, Missouri-St. Louis 51
Oklahoma St. 86, Loyola Marymount 65
Texas Tech 68, Sam Houston St. 55
BYU 64, Utah St. 54
