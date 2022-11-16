Wednesday, Nov. 16
EAST
Albany (NY) 64, Navy 50
Binghamton 71, Pitt.-Johnstown 45
Boston College 64, Northeastern 59
Boston U. 63, Mass.-Lowell 43
Brown 56, Sacred Heart 35
Cornell 62, Lafayette 60
Dartmouth 68, Merrimack 65
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Bucknell 49
Holy Cross 56, New Hampshire 49
Loyola (Md.) 61, Monmouth (NJ) 59
Maryland 70, Davidson 52
NJIT 56, St. Francis (NY) 49
Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54
Princeton 70, Fordham 67
Rutgers 66, NC Central 45
St. Bonaventure 69, Siena 63
St. John's 66, Temple 54
Wagner 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 60
Yale 71, Army 66
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 100, Arkansas Baptist 51
Chattanooga 60, Tennessee St. 31
East Carolina 65, High Point 54, OT
Florida St. 92, Florida 77
George Mason 74, Charleston Southern 34
Georgetown 50, Coppin St. 35
Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47
LSU 101, Houston Christian 47
Miami 75, FAU 42
Middle Tennessee 80, Belmont 62
Mississippi 92, Southern Miss. 46
Morgan St. 66, Washington Adventist 41
NC State 96, Charlotte 48
North Carolina 93, SC State 25
South Florida 67, Alabama 59
UNC-Greensboro 72, Radford 54
UNC-Wilmington 84, Mount Olive 59
Wofford 84, Coastal Carolina 69
MIDWEST
E. Illinois 73, Valparaiso 67
Evansville 82, Chicago St. 57
IUPUI 80, S. Illinois 76
Illinois 100, McNeese St. 38
Indiana St. 84, Cent. Michigan 71
Iowa St. 88, N. Iowa 85
Michigan 99, W. Michigan 67
Omaha 91, Weber St. 73
Toledo 74, Cincinnati 71, OT
Virginia 68, Loyola Chicago 62
Wisconsin 103, Bradley 49
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 77, Southwest 36
Jackson St. 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 41
Lamar 66, Prairie View 63, OT
Stephen F. Austin 80, North Texas 49
FAR WEST
UNLV 82, Utah Valley St. 38
