Wednesday, Nov. 16

EAST

Albany (NY) 64, Navy 50

Binghamton 71, Pitt.-Johnstown 45

Boston College 64, Northeastern 59

Boston U. 63, Mass.-Lowell 43

Brown 56, Sacred Heart 35

Cornell 62, Lafayette 60

Dartmouth 68, Merrimack 65

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Bucknell 49

Holy Cross 56, New Hampshire 49

Loyola (Md.) 61, Monmouth (NJ) 59

Maryland 70, Davidson 52

NJIT 56, St. Francis (NY) 49

Pittsburgh 93, Bryant 54

Princeton 70, Fordham 67

Rutgers 66, NC Central 45

St. Bonaventure 69, Siena 63

St. John's 66, Temple 54

Wagner 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Yale 71, Army 66

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 100, Arkansas Baptist 51

Chattanooga 60, Tennessee St. 31

East Carolina 65, High Point 54, OT

Florida St. 92, Florida 77

George Mason 74, Charleston Southern 34

Georgetown 50, Coppin St. 35

Georgia 89, Kennesaw St. 47

LSU 101, Houston Christian 47

Miami 75, FAU 42

Middle Tennessee 80, Belmont 62

Mississippi 92, Southern Miss. 46

Morgan St. 66, Washington Adventist 41

NC State 96, Charlotte 48

North Carolina 93, SC State 25

South Florida 67, Alabama 59

UNC-Greensboro 72, Radford 54

UNC-Wilmington 84, Mount Olive 59

Wofford 84, Coastal Carolina 69

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 73, Valparaiso 67

Evansville 82, Chicago St. 57

IUPUI 80, S. Illinois 76

Illinois 100, McNeese St. 38

Indiana St. 84, Cent. Michigan 71

Iowa St. 88, N. Iowa 85

Michigan 99, W. Michigan 67

Omaha 91, Weber St. 73

Toledo 74, Cincinnati 71, OT

Virginia 68, Loyola Chicago 62

Wisconsin 103, Bradley 49

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 77, Southwest 36

Jackson St. 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 41

Lamar 66, Prairie View 63, OT

Stephen F. Austin 80, North Texas 49

FAR WEST

UNLV 82, Utah Valley St. 38

