Saturday, Nov. 12

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Cornell 51

LIU Brooklyn 70, Hartford 54

Md.-Eastern Shore 76, Washington College (Md.) 50

Quinnipiac 72, CCSU 54

Temple 78, Georgetown 61

SOUTH

Campbell 71, NC Central 55

Duke 60, Davidson 37

Gardner-Webb 83, UNC-Greensboro 66

Lipscomb 81, Wilberforce 54

Memphis 101, Howard 54

North Carolina 75, TCU 48

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 62, Hofstra 46

Green Bay 74, Marist 45

N. Illinois 86, DePaul 79

Notre Dame 90, California 79

Oakland 71, Cent. Michigan 60

Omaha 72, Wichita St. 67, OT

Valparaiso 72, Southern Miss. 65

SOUTHWEST

Texas-Arlington 75, Texas A&M Commerce 72

FAR WEST

Colorado 77, Jackson St. 53

Montana St. 69, BYU 60

New Mexico 68, Houston 61

Oregon 90, Seattle 47

San Diego 57, Portland St. 47

San Diego St. 95, Antelope Valley College 41

UC Irvine 60, Sacramento St. 58

