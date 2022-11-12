Saturday, Nov. 12
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 62, Cornell 51
LIU Brooklyn 70, Hartford 54
Md.-Eastern Shore 76, Washington College (Md.) 50
Quinnipiac 72, CCSU 54
Temple 78, Georgetown 61
SOUTH
Campbell 71, NC Central 55
Duke 60, Davidson 37
Gardner-Webb 83, UNC-Greensboro 66
Lipscomb 81, Wilberforce 54
Memphis 101, Howard 54
North Carolina 75, TCU 48
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 62, Hofstra 46
Green Bay 74, Marist 45
N. Illinois 86, DePaul 79
Notre Dame 90, California 79
Oakland 71, Cent. Michigan 60
Omaha 72, Wichita St. 67, OT
Valparaiso 72, Southern Miss. 65
SOUTHWEST
Texas-Arlington 75, Texas A&M Commerce 72
FAR WEST
Colorado 77, Jackson St. 53
Montana St. 69, BYU 60
New Mexico 68, Houston 61
Oregon 90, Seattle 47
San Diego 57, Portland St. 47
San Diego St. 95, Antelope Valley College 41
UC Irvine 60, Sacramento St. 58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.