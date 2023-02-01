Wednesday, Feb. 1
EAST
Albany (NY) 57, Mass.-Lowell 49
Binghamton 80, UMBC 70
Fordham 85, St. Bonaventure 51
George Washington 58, Duquesne 52
Maine 66, Bryant 43
NJIT 70, New Hampshire 67
Rhode Island 77, Saint Joseph's 73, 2OT
Temple 72, Wichita St. 59
Texas 69, West Virginia 56
UConn 64, Providence 54
UMass 73, Richmond 69
Villanova 73, Marquette 54
SOUTH
Campbell 57, SC-Upstate 51
Gardner-Webb 97, Charleston Southern 63
Radford 71, Presbyterian 50
UNC-Asheville 64, High Point 51
VCU 53, La Salle 38
Winthrop 69, Longwood 58
MIDWEST
Ball St. 76, N. Illinois 68
Bowling Green 74, W. Michigan 56
Buffalo 81, Miami (Ohio) 76
Creighton 83, DePaul 74
Dayton 81, Loyola Chicago 68
Evansville 68, Indiana St. 66
Ill. Chicago 55, Valparaiso 53
Kansas St. 78, Iowa St. 77
Kent St. 57, Akron 55
Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 68
N. Iowa 49, Drake 47
Ohio 65, E. Michigan 55
Saint Louis 68, George Mason 56
Toledo 74, Cent. Michigan 60
SOUTHWEST
Tulsa 64, Cincinnati 50
