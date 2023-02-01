Wednesday, Feb. 1

EAST

Albany (NY) 57, Mass.-Lowell 49

Binghamton 80, UMBC 70

Fordham 85, St. Bonaventure 51

George Washington 58, Duquesne 52

Maine 66, Bryant 43

NJIT 70, New Hampshire 67

Rhode Island 77, Saint Joseph's 73, 2OT

Temple 72, Wichita St. 59

Texas 69, West Virginia 56

UConn 64, Providence 54

UMass 73, Richmond 69

Villanova 73, Marquette 54

SOUTH

Campbell 57, SC-Upstate 51

Gardner-Webb 97, Charleston Southern 63

Radford 71, Presbyterian 50

UNC-Asheville 64, High Point 51

VCU 53, La Salle 38

Winthrop 69, Longwood 58

MIDWEST

Ball St. 76, N. Illinois 68

Bowling Green 74, W. Michigan 56

Buffalo 81, Miami (Ohio) 76

Creighton 83, DePaul 74

Dayton 81, Loyola Chicago 68

Evansville 68, Indiana St. 66

Ill. Chicago 55, Valparaiso 53

Kansas St. 78, Iowa St. 77

Kent St. 57, Akron 55

Missouri St. 70, S. Illinois 68

N. Iowa 49, Drake 47

Ohio 65, E. Michigan 55

Saint Louis 68, George Mason 56

Toledo 74, Cent. Michigan 60

SOUTHWEST

Tulsa 64, Cincinnati 50

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you