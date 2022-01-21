Friday, Jan. 21
EAST
Vermont 77, Hartford 60
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 88, Towson 72
James Madison 57, UNC-Wilmington 56
FAR WEST
Hawaii 69, CS Bakersfield 52
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
North Andover - Barbara Mae (Haskins) Pillsbury, passed away Tuesday, January 11 2022 at The Prescott House, North Andover, MA. She was born on December 9, 1932 to Charles A. Haskins and Mabelle (Emerson) Haskins, both of Bradford VT. Barbara attended and graduated from Bradford Academy, Cla…