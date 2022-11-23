Wednesday, Nov. 23

EAST

Boston College 52, Holy Cross 42

Boston U. 72, St. Francis (NY) 61

CCSU 76, St. Peter's 56

Stony Brook 86, High Point 72

SOUTH

Alabama 61, Wake Forest 58

Charleston Southern 62, W. Carolina 43

Chattanooga 60, UNC-Asheville 48

E. Kentucky 88, Midway 57

Fairleigh Dickinson 49, Davidson 43

Ill. Chicago 62, Austin Peay 59

Jacksonville 73, Warner 55

James Madison 67, Liberty 63

Virginia Tech 73, Missouri 57

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 76, N. Kentucky 68

E. Michigan 71, IUPUI 49

Ohio St. 105, Wright St. 52

S. Indiana 85, Bethel (In.) 52

SOUTHWEST

Oral Roberts 74, UALR 62

