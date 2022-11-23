Wednesday, Nov. 23
EAST
Boston College 52, Holy Cross 42
Boston U. 72, St. Francis (NY) 61
CCSU 76, St. Peter's 56
Stony Brook 86, High Point 72
SOUTH
Alabama 61, Wake Forest 58
Charleston Southern 62, W. Carolina 43
Chattanooga 60, UNC-Asheville 48
E. Kentucky 88, Midway 57
Fairleigh Dickinson 49, Davidson 43
Ill. Chicago 62, Austin Peay 59
Jacksonville 73, Warner 55
James Madison 67, Liberty 63
Virginia Tech 73, Missouri 57
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 76, N. Kentucky 68
E. Michigan 71, IUPUI 49
Ohio St. 105, Wright St. 52
S. Indiana 85, Bethel (In.) 52
SOUTHWEST
Oral Roberts 74, UALR 62
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.