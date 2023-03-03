Friday, Mar. 3
EAST
Richmond 70, Fordham 65
UMass 63, George Mason 50
SOUTH
Chattanooga 69, ETSU 40
James Madison 62, Marshall 43
Louisville 74, Wake Forest 48
Mississippi 77, Texas A&M 60
Notre Dame 66, NC State 60
Old Dominion 86, Troy 83
South Carolina 93, Arkansas 66
Wofford 68, UNC-Greensboro 63
MIDWEST
DePaul 67, Providence 54
Georgetown 53, Butler 46
Indiana 94, Michigan St. 85
Ohio St. 81, Michigan 79
St. Thomas (MN) 61, W. Illinois 50
SOUTHWEST
UALR 49, SE Missouri 35
FAR WEST
BYU 74, Pepperdine 59
Hawaii 66, CS Northridge 58
