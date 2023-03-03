Friday, Mar. 3

EAST

Richmond 70, Fordham 65

UMass 63, George Mason 50

SOUTH

Chattanooga 69, ETSU 40

James Madison 62, Marshall 43

Louisville 74, Wake Forest 48

Mississippi 77, Texas A&M 60

Notre Dame 66, NC State 60

Old Dominion 86, Troy 83

South Carolina 93, Arkansas 66

Wofford 68, UNC-Greensboro 63

MIDWEST

DePaul 67, Providence 54

Georgetown 53, Butler 46

Indiana 94, Michigan St. 85

Ohio St. 81, Michigan 79

St. Thomas (MN) 61, W. Illinois 50

SOUTHWEST

UALR 49, SE Missouri 35

FAR WEST

BYU 74, Pepperdine 59

Hawaii 66, CS Northridge 58

