Monday, Mar. 6
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
First Round
Wichita St. 71, Temple 61
Big Sky
Quarterfinal
E. Washington 72, Montana 64
Horizon League
Semifinal
Green Bay 69, Fort Wayne 65
Cleveland St. 63, N. Kentucky 60, OT
Mountain-West Conference
Quarterfinal
UNLV 84, Nevada 47
Southland
First Round
Texas A&M Commerce 79, Northwestern St. 66
Summit League
Semifinal
S. Dakota St. 87, Oral Roberts 60
Sun Belt
Championship
James Madison 81, Texas St. 51
West Coast
Semifinal
Gonzaga 79, BYU 64
Western Athletic
First Round
Sam Houston St. 82, Abilene Christian 81
