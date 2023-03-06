Monday, Mar. 6

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

First Round

Wichita St. 71, Temple 61

Big Sky

Quarterfinal

E. Washington 72, Montana 64

Horizon League

Semifinal

Green Bay 69, Fort Wayne 65

Cleveland St. 63, N. Kentucky 60, OT

Mountain-West Conference

Quarterfinal

UNLV 84, Nevada 47

Southland

First Round

Texas A&M Commerce 79, Northwestern St. 66

Summit League

Semifinal

S. Dakota St. 87, Oral Roberts 60

Sun Belt

Championship

James Madison 81, Texas St. 51

West Coast

Semifinal

Gonzaga 79, BYU 64

Western Athletic

First Round

Sam Houston St. 82, Abilene Christian 81

