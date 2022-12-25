Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 16F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 25, 2022 @ 5:09 pm
Sunday, Dec. 25
Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Play sudoku, the daily jigsaw, word search and more.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.