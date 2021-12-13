Monday, Dec. 13
EAST
Boston U. 60, New Hampshire 47
Columbia 65, LIU 55
SOUTH
Alabama 84, Sam Houston St. 50
Georgia Southern 133, Carver College 15
SC-Upstate 70, Jacksonville 53
Wake Forest 90, ETSU 58
SOUTHWEST
North Texas 65, Southern U. 49
