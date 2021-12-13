Monday, Dec. 13

EAST

Boston U. 60, New Hampshire 47

Columbia 65, LIU 55

SOUTH

Alabama 84, Sam Houston St. 50

Georgia Southern 133, Carver College 15

SC-Upstate 70, Jacksonville 53

Wake Forest 90, ETSU 58

SOUTHWEST

North Texas 65, Southern U. 49

