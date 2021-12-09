Thursday, Dec. 9
SOUTH
E. Kentucky 60, Chattanooga 55
FAR WEST
S. Utah 93, Life Pacific College 42
A few snow showers scattered about the area this evening, otherwise a good deal of clouds. Low around 25F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%..
Updated: December 9, 2021 @ 4:26 pm
