Saturday, Mar. 12
TOURNAMENT
Big 12
Semifinal
Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76
Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT
Colonial Athletic Association
Semifinal
Drexel 71, Coll. of Charleston 65
Delaware 56, Towson 55
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Championship
Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68
Mid American
Championship
Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Championship
Howard 61, Norfolk St. 44
Missouri Valley
Semifinal
Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42
N. Iowa 63, Missouri St. 57
Southland
Semifinal
Incarnate Word 54, Houston Baptist 33
SE Louisiana 59, Texas A&M-CC 54, OT
Southwestern Athletic
Championship
Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80
Western Athletic
Championship
Stephen F. Austin 74, Grand Canyon 57