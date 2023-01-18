Wednesday, Jan. 18

EAST

Army 52, Bucknell 43

Ball St. 81, Buffalo 59

Boston U. 84, Navy 41

Duquesne 68, Saint Louis 63

Georgetown 87, DePaul 73

Holy Cross 59, Colgate 49

La Salle 61, Saint Joseph's 58

Lafayette 59, American 57

Lehigh 72, Loyola (Md.) 65, OT

NJIT 71, Bryant 67, OT

Rhode Island 75, Richmond 49

St. John's 66, Marquette 61

UMBC 76, Mass.-Lowell 59

Vermont 61, Maine 52

SOUTH

Davidson 71, VCU 60

East Carolina 61, Cincinnati 53

High Point 79, Winthrop 42

Presbyterian 82, SC-Upstate 53

Radford 54, Campbell 53

UNC-Asheville 43, Charleston Southern 40

MIDWEST

Kent St. 79, E. Michigan 66

Nebraska 71, Purdue 64

Providence 74, Butler 66

Wichita St. 73, SMU 65

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you