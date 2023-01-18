Wednesday, Jan. 18
EAST
Army 52, Bucknell 43
Ball St. 81, Buffalo 59
Boston U. 84, Navy 41
Duquesne 68, Saint Louis 63
Georgetown 87, DePaul 73
Holy Cross 59, Colgate 49
La Salle 61, Saint Joseph's 58
Lafayette 59, American 57
Lehigh 72, Loyola (Md.) 65, OT
NJIT 71, Bryant 67, OT
Rhode Island 75, Richmond 49
St. John's 66, Marquette 61
UMBC 76, Mass.-Lowell 59
Vermont 61, Maine 52
SOUTH
Davidson 71, VCU 60
East Carolina 61, Cincinnati 53
High Point 79, Winthrop 42
Presbyterian 82, SC-Upstate 53
Radford 54, Campbell 53
UNC-Asheville 43, Charleston Southern 40
MIDWEST
Kent St. 79, E. Michigan 66
Nebraska 71, Purdue 64
Providence 74, Butler 66
Wichita St. 73, SMU 65
