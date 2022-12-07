Wednesday, Dec. 7

EAST

Binghamton 54, Navy 51

Boston U. 73, Merrimack 65

Buffalo 63, Niagara 58

Canisius 85, St. Bonaventure 47

Colgate 69, NJIT 51

Duquesne 73, Kent St. 67

Mass.-Lowell 60, CCSU 47

Pittsburgh 78, Loyola (Md.) 42

Quinnipiac 75, Yale 59

Rhode Island 88, Hartford 34

Virginia Tech 73, Boston College 58

SOUTH

Alabama St. 66, Samford 61

Georgia 84, Mercer 44

North Carolina 64, UNC-Wilmington 42

MIDWEST

S. Illinois 100, Tennessee St. 72

SE Missouri 63, W. Illinois 55

SOUTHWEST

Houston Christian 101, Arlington Baptist 42

SMU 64, North Texas 46

FAR WEST

San Diego St. 70, Sacramento St. 59

