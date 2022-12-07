Wednesday, Dec. 7
EAST
Binghamton 54, Navy 51
Boston U. 73, Merrimack 65
Buffalo 63, Niagara 58
Canisius 85, St. Bonaventure 47
Colgate 69, NJIT 51
Duquesne 73, Kent St. 67
Mass.-Lowell 60, CCSU 47
Pittsburgh 78, Loyola (Md.) 42
Quinnipiac 75, Yale 59
Rhode Island 88, Hartford 34
Virginia Tech 73, Boston College 58
SOUTH
Alabama St. 66, Samford 61
Georgia 84, Mercer 44
North Carolina 64, UNC-Wilmington 42
MIDWEST
S. Illinois 100, Tennessee St. 72
SE Missouri 63, W. Illinois 55
SOUTHWEST
Houston Christian 101, Arlington Baptist 42
SMU 64, North Texas 46
FAR WEST
San Diego St. 70, Sacramento St. 59
