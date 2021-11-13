Saturday, Nov. 13

EAST

Akron 60, Robert Morris 50

American U. 68, Vermont 61, OT

Binghamton 73, Canisius 56

Boston College 75, Holy Cross 50

Colgate 61, UMBC 52

Fordham 82, Seton Hall 63

La Salle 67, Rider 58, OT

Mass.-Lowell 68, Bryant 54

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Claflin 57

Mount St. Mary's 102, Valley Forge 15

New Hampshire 58, Dartmouth 46

Providence 66, Maine 61, OT

Quinnipiac 79, CCSU 50

SOUTH

Georgia Southern 99, Fort Valley State 71

McNeese St. 98, Southwestern Assemblies of God 48

North Florida 126, Trinity Baptist 31

Southern Miss. 77, Louisiana-Monroe 60

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 58, St. Bonaventure 49

Creighton 71, Nebraska-Omaha 51

Green Bay 71, N. Dakota St. 54

Illinois St. 70, St. Thomas (MN) 55

Michigan 82, St. Francis Brooklyn 46

Toledo 73, Wright St. 56

UAB 81, Chicago St. 50

W. Illinois 73, Butler 46

SOUTHWEST

Tarleton St. 82, Champion Christian College 66

Texas-Arlington 72, Sam Houston St. 54

UTEP 89, North Dakota 69

FAR WEST

Saint Mary's (Cal) 52, UC Davis 50

Utah 106, Xavier 71

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you