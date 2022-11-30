Wednesday, Nov. 30

EAST

Toledo 62, Loyola (Md.) 40

SOUTH

Auburn 70, UALR 48

Coll. of Charleston 79, Radford 60

Lipscomb 77, Oakwood 46

UNC-Asheville 89, Warren Wilson 40

Wofford 72, Davidson 51

FAR WEST

Portland 87, Evergreen St. 35

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you