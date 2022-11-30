Wednesday, Nov. 30
EAST
Toledo 62, Loyola (Md.) 40
SOUTH
Auburn 70, UALR 48
Coll. of Charleston 79, Radford 60
Lipscomb 77, Oakwood 46
UNC-Asheville 89, Warren Wilson 40
Wofford 72, Davidson 51
FAR WEST
Portland 87, Evergreen St. 35
Updated: November 30, 2022 @ 4:56 pm
