Updated: November 24, 2022 @ 5:14 pm
Thursday, Nov. 24
Purdue 85, Harvard 63
VCU 62, Seton Hall 61
Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60
LSU 80, George Mason 52
Oklahoma St. 79, Florida St. 77
Florida 61, Green Bay 52
Stony Brook 63, Texas A&M-CC 58
