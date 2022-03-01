Tuesday, Mar. 1
EAST
Robert Morris 70, Fort Wayne 56
SOUTH
Hampton 55, Radford 49
High Point 54, Charleston Southern 34
N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50
Presbyterian 65, Winthrop 60
MIDWEST
Oakland 54, Wright St. 45
Seton Hall 74, Xavier 53
Rain and snow this evening. A few rain showers overnight - otherwise, mostly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%..
