Tuesday, Mar. 1

EAST

Robert Morris 70, Fort Wayne 56

SOUTH

Hampton 55, Radford 49

High Point 54, Charleston Southern 34

N. Kentucky 73, Detroit 50

Presbyterian 65, Winthrop 60

MIDWEST

Oakland 54, Wright St. 45

Seton Hall 74, Xavier 53

