Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 12, 2022 @ 4:24 pm
Monday, Dec. 12
SC-Upstate 64, Morehead St. 59
DePaul 81, Howard 56
Incarnate Word 92, Schreiner 41
Boise St. 97, Evergreen St. 31
