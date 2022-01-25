agate AP Women's College Basketball Scores Sportradar Jan 25, 2022 Jan 25, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Tuesday, Jan. 25MIDWEST Chicago St. 67, New Mexico St. 64 Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved. Trending Video Recommended for you Get your rewards Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country. Shop Local Your guide to local shopping, eating and living in and around North Andover. Click Here COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries Haverhill - Therese (Bertrand)... Lawrence - Donna Lee Toohey, 7... Lawrence - Patricia Brown Hart... Plymouth - Sean A. Schena, age... Salem - James H. "Jim" Freeman... Featured Homes of the Week +5 Step into luxury with a quick, move-in home at Preserve at Emerald Pines By Terri Lindner | Special to The Sunday Eagle-Tribune