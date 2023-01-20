Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 90%..
Updated: January 20, 2023 @ 8:35 pm
Friday, Jan. 20
N. Kentucky 75, Fort Wayne 69
NC A&T 68, Stony Brook 60
Cleveland St. 103, Wright St. 72
Milwaukee 72, Robert Morris 60
Colorado 73, California 66
UC Irvine 71, Hawaii 67, OT
