Friday, Jan. 20

SOUTH

N. Kentucky 75, Fort Wayne 69

NC A&T 68, Stony Brook 60

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 103, Wright St. 72

Milwaukee 72, Robert Morris 60

FAR WEST

Colorado 73, California 66

UC Irvine 71, Hawaii 67, OT

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

