Sunday, Nov. 13

EAST

Albany (NY) 64, Siena 57

Duquesne 67, Manhattan 46

ETSU 65, Lafayette 45

Loyola (Md.) 61, UMBC 47

Maryland 83, Fordham 76

New Hampshire 59, Dartmouth 56

Rider 71, St. Francis (NY) 70, OT

Rutgers 87, NJIT 71

Vanderbilt 74, Columbia 63

SOUTH

Clemson 61, Richmond 40

Coppin St. 78, Winthrop 49

East Carolina 76, UNC-Wilmington 49

Florida 86, UNC-Asheville 40

Florida Gulf Coast 92, FIU 63

Florida St. 75, Georgia St. 70

Georgia 52, Jacksonville St. 44

Georgia Southern 96, Charleston Southern 65

Georgia Tech 65, Kennesaw St. 39

James Madison 89, Queens (NC) 48

Kentucky 79, Coastal Carolina 53

Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Monroe 53

Miami 81, Boston U. 46

NC State 86, Mount St. Mary's 38

Nicholls 60, Alabama A&M 55

South Florida 70, Jacksonville 59

Virginia 72, Wake Forest 52

MIDWEST

Akron 85, Dayton 69

Cincinnati 62, Radford 53

Detroit 70, Canisius 65

E. Michigan 71, SIU-Edwardsville 62

Fort Wayne 73, Bellarmine 62

IUPUI 67, Butler 61

Illinois 90, Alcorn St. 59

Iowa 92, Drake 86, 2OT

Kent St. 77, N. Kentucky 54

Marquette 73, Milwaukee 47

Michigan St. 97, W. Michigan 49

Missouri 62, SE Missouri 50

N. Iowa 84, Saint Louis 64

Northwestern 63, Penn 55

Purdue 90, Murray St. 61

South Dakota 71, Bradley 53

UTEP 68, UMKC 59

Wisconsin 77, North Florida 54

SOUTHWEST

Mississippi 58, UALR 40

Rice 85, Abilene Christian 69

Stephen F. Austin 100, Texas Southern 63

Texas A&M 73, Army 49

FAR WEST

Washington St. 89, Prairie View 61

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you