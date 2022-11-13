Sunday, Nov. 13
EAST
Albany (NY) 64, Siena 57
Duquesne 67, Manhattan 46
ETSU 65, Lafayette 45
Loyola (Md.) 61, UMBC 47
Maryland 83, Fordham 76
New Hampshire 59, Dartmouth 56
Rider 71, St. Francis (NY) 70, OT
Rutgers 87, NJIT 71
Vanderbilt 74, Columbia 63
SOUTH
Clemson 61, Richmond 40
Coppin St. 78, Winthrop 49
East Carolina 76, UNC-Wilmington 49
Florida 86, UNC-Asheville 40
Florida Gulf Coast 92, FIU 63
Florida St. 75, Georgia St. 70
Georgia 52, Jacksonville St. 44
Georgia Southern 96, Charleston Southern 65
Georgia Tech 65, Kennesaw St. 39
James Madison 89, Queens (NC) 48
Kentucky 79, Coastal Carolina 53
Louisiana Tech 68, Louisiana-Monroe 53
Miami 81, Boston U. 46
NC State 86, Mount St. Mary's 38
Nicholls 60, Alabama A&M 55
South Florida 70, Jacksonville 59
Virginia 72, Wake Forest 52
MIDWEST
Akron 85, Dayton 69
Cincinnati 62, Radford 53
Detroit 70, Canisius 65
E. Michigan 71, SIU-Edwardsville 62
Fort Wayne 73, Bellarmine 62
IUPUI 67, Butler 61
Illinois 90, Alcorn St. 59
Iowa 92, Drake 86, 2OT
Kent St. 77, N. Kentucky 54
Marquette 73, Milwaukee 47
Michigan St. 97, W. Michigan 49
Missouri 62, SE Missouri 50
N. Iowa 84, Saint Louis 64
Northwestern 63, Penn 55
Purdue 90, Murray St. 61
South Dakota 71, Bradley 53
UTEP 68, UMKC 59
Wisconsin 77, North Florida 54
SOUTHWEST
Mississippi 58, UALR 40
Rice 85, Abilene Christian 69
Stephen F. Austin 100, Texas Southern 63
Texas A&M 73, Army 49
FAR WEST
Washington St. 89, Prairie View 61
