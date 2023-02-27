Monday, Feb. 27
EAST
Coppin St. 34, Delaware St. 32
Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan St. 70
St. John's 53, Providence 50
UConn 60, Xavier 51
Villanova 83, Seton Hall 56
SOUTH
Alcorn St. 72, Texas Southern 66
Florida A&M 57, Southern U. 50
Grambling St. 59, Bethune-Cookman 52
Howard 60, SC State 55
Jackson St. 90, Prairie View 65
Norfolk St. 79, NC Central 67
MIDWEST
Creighton 74, Butler 46
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 63, Texas 54
FAR WEST
Portland 61, BYU 49
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.