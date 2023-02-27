Monday, Feb. 27

EAST

Coppin St. 34, Delaware St. 32

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Morgan St. 70

St. John's 53, Providence 50

UConn 60, Xavier 51

Villanova 83, Seton Hall 56

SOUTH

Alcorn St. 72, Texas Southern 66

Florida A&M 57, Southern U. 50

Grambling St. 59, Bethune-Cookman 52

Howard 60, SC State 55

Jackson St. 90, Prairie View 65

Norfolk St. 79, NC Central 67

MIDWEST

Creighton 74, Butler 46

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 63, Texas 54

FAR WEST

Portland 61, BYU 49

