Sunday, Dec. 4
EAST
Boston College 90, Boston U. 80
Duquesne 66, Delaware 55
Marshall 104, Davis & Elkins 43
Nebraska 90, Maryland 67
Ohio St. 82, Rutgers 70
Quinnipiac 49, St. Francis (NY) 45
Rhode Island 63, Maine 43
Saint Joseph's 69, Drexel 49
Seton Hall 82, Marquette 78
St. John's 66, Creighton 62
Syracuse 60, Yale 58
Vermont 81, Marist 60
Villanova 79, Providence 54
SOUTH
Clemson 85, Georgia St. 58
Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 48
Davidson 71, Jacksonville St. 56
Duke 100, Richmond 49
ETSU 95, Va.-Lynchburg 26
East Carolina 69, VCU 51
FIU 72, Kennesaw St. 63
Florida Gulf Coast 88, Ave Maria 35
Florida St. 83, Stetson 48
Furman 102, Brevard 30
Georgia Tech 59, Belmont 55
James Madison 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 59
Kentucky 82, UNC-Greensboro 56
LSU 85, Tulane 72
Liberty 67, Radford 54
Mercer 64, South Alabama 46
Miami 85, North Florida 45
Middle Tennessee 67, Louisville 49
Mississippi St. 73, Grambling St. 47
Morehead St. 63, Bellarmine 59
N. Kentucky 69, Robert Morris 54
North Alabama 89, Fisk 61
Northwestern St. 65, Champion Christian College 60
UT Martin 66, Vanderbilt 54
Virginia 78, UNC-Wilmington 36
Virginia Tech 59, Tennessee 56
William & Mary 84, Coppin St. 81, OT
MIDWEST
Cleveland St. 86, Detroit 30
DePaul 78, Butler 72
Florida 69, Dayton 65
Ill. Chicago 66, Cincinnati 58
Indiana 65, Illinois 61
Iowa 102, Wisconsin 71
Kansas 88, SE Missouri 51
Kansas St. 73, Houston 59
Kent St. 64, St. Bonaventure 49
Michigan 77, Northwestern 66
North Dakota 79, E. Michigan 73
Notre Dame 74, UConn 60
Oakland 66, Fort Wayne 64
Toledo 91, Missouri St. 63
Youngstown St. 76, Wright St. 62
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 92, Oral Roberts 58
Baylor 79, Houston Christian 35
Oklahoma 69, Mississippi 59
Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-Texarkana 51
Texas 92, Southern U. 43
Texas Tech 66, Incarnate Word 48
Tulsa 79, Lindenwood (Mo.) 46
FAR WEST
Air Force 63, UTEP 60
Arizona 77, New Mexico 60
CS Bakersfield 69, Omaha 68, OT
Colorado 71, Boise St. 48
Gardner-Webb 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71
Idaho 68, New Mexico St. 62
Missouri 71, Arizona St. 60
SMU 70, California 56
Santa Clara 74, UC Santa Cruz 30
Stanford 84, Gonzaga 63
