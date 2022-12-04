Sunday, Dec. 4

EAST

Boston College 90, Boston U. 80

Duquesne 66, Delaware 55

Marshall 104, Davis & Elkins 43

Nebraska 90, Maryland 67

Ohio St. 82, Rutgers 70

Quinnipiac 49, St. Francis (NY) 45

Rhode Island 63, Maine 43

Saint Joseph's 69, Drexel 49

Seton Hall 82, Marquette 78

St. John's 66, Creighton 62

Syracuse 60, Yale 58

Vermont 81, Marist 60

Villanova 79, Providence 54

SOUTH

Clemson 85, Georgia St. 58

Coll. of Charleston 79, Charleston Southern 48

Davidson 71, Jacksonville St. 56

Duke 100, Richmond 49

ETSU 95, Va.-Lynchburg 26

East Carolina 69, VCU 51

FIU 72, Kennesaw St. 63

Florida Gulf Coast 88, Ave Maria 35

Florida St. 83, Stetson 48

Furman 102, Brevard 30

Georgia Tech 59, Belmont 55

James Madison 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 59

Kentucky 82, UNC-Greensboro 56

LSU 85, Tulane 72

Liberty 67, Radford 54

Mercer 64, South Alabama 46

Miami 85, North Florida 45

Middle Tennessee 67, Louisville 49

Mississippi St. 73, Grambling St. 47

Morehead St. 63, Bellarmine 59

N. Kentucky 69, Robert Morris 54

North Alabama 89, Fisk 61

Northwestern St. 65, Champion Christian College 60

UT Martin 66, Vanderbilt 54

Virginia 78, UNC-Wilmington 36

Virginia Tech 59, Tennessee 56

William & Mary 84, Coppin St. 81, OT

MIDWEST

Cleveland St. 86, Detroit 30

DePaul 78, Butler 72

Florida 69, Dayton 65

Ill. Chicago 66, Cincinnati 58

Indiana 65, Illinois 61

Iowa 102, Wisconsin 71

Kansas 88, SE Missouri 51

Kansas St. 73, Houston 59

Kent St. 64, St. Bonaventure 49

Michigan 77, Northwestern 66

North Dakota 79, E. Michigan 73

Notre Dame 74, UConn 60

Oakland 66, Fort Wayne 64

Toledo 91, Missouri St. 63

Youngstown St. 76, Wright St. 62

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 92, Oral Roberts 58

Baylor 79, Houston Christian 35

Oklahoma 69, Mississippi 59

Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-Texarkana 51

Texas 92, Southern U. 43

Texas Tech 66, Incarnate Word 48

Tulsa 79, Lindenwood (Mo.) 46

FAR WEST

Air Force 63, UTEP 60

Arizona 77, New Mexico 60

CS Bakersfield 69, Omaha 68, OT

Colorado 71, Boise St. 48

Gardner-Webb 81, Ark.-Pine Bluff 71

Idaho 68, New Mexico St. 62

Missouri 71, Arizona St. 60

SMU 70, California 56

Santa Clara 74, UC Santa Cruz 30

Stanford 84, Gonzaga 63

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

