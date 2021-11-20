Saturday, Nov. 20

EAST

Boston College 85, Providence 73

Canisius 61, Colgate 58

Drexel 65, Md.-Eastern Shore 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 63, Cornell 32

Hofstra 55, Loyola (Md.) 53

Indiana 67, Quinnipiac 59

La Salle 83, Niagara 71

Longwood 63, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

Navy 55, Vermont 51

Northeastern 61, Mass.-Lowell 47

Rhode Island 61, Princeton 53

St. Bonaventure 63, Binghamton 55

St. Francis Brooklyn 74, Rider 62

Stony Brook 53, Iona 46

Temple 59, Bucknell 46

UConn 88, Minnesota 58

Villanova 55, Saint Joseph's 39

Wagner 67, Brown 57

SOUTH

Coastal Carolina 73, UNC-Wilmington 62

Florida Gulf Coast 83, Fairfield 61

Furman 64, UNC-Asheville 49

Louisiana-Lafayette 64, New Orleans 45

Memphis 75, Florida A&M 46

North Alabama 91, Georgia St. 90, OT

Presbyterian 82, St. Thomas (MN) 62

South Florida 77, Syracuse 53

Southern Miss. 71, Samford 66

Stetson 57, Manhattan 55

UT Martin 54, Illinois St. 52

W. Carolina 74, Charleston Southern 48

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 68, Butler 65

Fort Wayne 2, IUPUI 0

Green Bay 78, Wright St. 67

Loyola Chicago 71, Chicago St. 59

Michigan 69, Cent. Michigan 45

Milwaukee 61, N. Kentucky 49

N. Iowa 87, Wichita St. 55

Nebraska 113, NC Central 58

North Dakota 89, Montana St. 85

Oakland 65, Robert Morris 60

Ohio 90, Mercyhurst 46

UMKC 89, Grand Canyon 62

Youngstown St. 64, Detroit 56

SOUTHWEST

Cent. Arkansas 62, Louisiana-Monroe 41

Oklahoma St. 68, Rice 48

Sam Houston St. 88, Hartford 65

Stephen F. Austin 137, Arlington Baptist 46

Tarleton St. 87, Howard Payne 44

FAR WEST

Air Force 67, Cal St.-Fullerton 59

BYU 84, Boise St. 40

California Baptist 93, UC Irvine 88, OT

Dixie St. 73, University of Antelope Valley 37

Nevada 70, Utah Valley 64

Oregon St. 82, CS Bakersfield 51

Portland 91, Hawaii 77

Portland St. 75, Prairie View 61

San Diego St. 65, Georgia Southern 57

UNLV 92, S. Utah 59

