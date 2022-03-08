Tuesday, Mar. 8

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

Quarterfinal

UCF 69, Tulsa 54

Horizon League

Championship

IUPUI 61, Cleveland St. 54

Metro Atlantic Athletic

First Round

Iona 74, Rider 58

St. Peter's 49, Marist 29

