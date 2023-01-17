Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: January 17, 2023 @ 9:11 pm
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Tulsa 69, Temple 57
UConn 103, Seton Hall 58
Villanova 76, Xavier 38
Tulane 64, UCF 50
