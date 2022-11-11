Friday, Nov. 11

EAST

Rhode Island 89, Dartmouth 36

MIDWEST

Miami (Ohio) 79, Vermont 73

North Dakota 67, Wyoming 55

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 72, Cent. Arkansas 34

Oklahoma 97, SMU 74

FAR WEST

Air Force 90, Navy 50

