Friday, Nov. 11
EAST
Rhode Island 89, Dartmouth 36
MIDWEST
Miami (Ohio) 79, Vermont 73
North Dakota 67, Wyoming 55
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 72, Cent. Arkansas 34
Oklahoma 97, SMU 74
FAR WEST
Air Force 90, Navy 50
Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Updated: November 11, 2022 @ 5:10 pm
