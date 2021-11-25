Thursday, Nov. 25
EAST
DePaul 77, Rutgers 74
NC State 78, Maryland 60
SOUTH
Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 54
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 68, Fordham 45
Houston 68, Arizona St. 60
FAR WEST
Stanford 69, Indiana 66
Updated: November 25, 2021 @ 3:36 pm
