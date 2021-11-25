Thursday, Nov. 25

EAST

DePaul 77, Rutgers 74

NC State 78, Maryland 60

SOUTH

Mississippi St. 65, Dayton 54

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 68, Fordham 45

Houston 68, Arizona St. 60

FAR WEST

Stanford 69, Indiana 66

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you