Friday, Jan. 7
SOUTH
Middle Tennessee 87, Rice 63
MIDWEST
Youngstown St. 2, Wright St. 0
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
ATLANTA — Friends, family and colleagues of the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson gathered Thursday to honor the longtime Republican lawmaker for being a voice of civility and truth at a time when politics has descended into polarization and misinformation.