Updated: November 22, 2022 @ 5:03 pm
Tuesday, Nov. 22
Austin Peay 53, Fairleigh Dickinson 46
Bucknell 55, Iona 52
Canisius 64, Colgate 58
Elon 71, Old Dominion 68
MVSU 64, Nicholls 49
Ill. Chicago 63, Davidson 55
Wyoming 64, Regis 44
