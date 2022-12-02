Friday, Dec. 2
EAST
Creighton 67, Villanova 46
George Washington 74, Ohio 57
Marquette 78, Georgetown 57
Princeton 65, Maine 51
St. Bonaventure 61, Niagara 57
UConn 98, Providence 53
SOUTH
Coll. of Charleston 85, Coastal Carolina 81
Denver 62, Stetson 59
Evansville 75, Morehead St. 65
FAU 67, Kennesaw St. 59
Howard 64, Elon 56
Youngstown St. 59, N. Kentucky 55
MIDWEST
Akron 101, Point Park 46
Ball St. 82, W. Kentucky 76
Bowling Green 92, Valparaiso 61
Cleveland St. 77, Oakland 54
Fort Wayne 58, Detroit 49
Miami (Ohio) 73, E. Kentucky 68
Robert Morris 68, Wright St. 47
Seton Hall 74, Xavier 55
St. John's 65, Butler 57
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 78, Alabama St. 67
South Florida 70, Texas 65
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.