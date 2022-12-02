Friday, Dec. 2

EAST

Creighton 67, Villanova 46

George Washington 74, Ohio 57

Marquette 78, Georgetown 57

Princeton 65, Maine 51

St. Bonaventure 61, Niagara 57

UConn 98, Providence 53

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 85, Coastal Carolina 81

Denver 62, Stetson 59

Evansville 75, Morehead St. 65

FAU 67, Kennesaw St. 59

Howard 64, Elon 56

Youngstown St. 59, N. Kentucky 55

MIDWEST

Akron 101, Point Park 46

Ball St. 82, W. Kentucky 76

Bowling Green 92, Valparaiso 61

Cleveland St. 77, Oakland 54

Fort Wayne 58, Detroit 49

Miami (Ohio) 73, E. Kentucky 68

Robert Morris 68, Wright St. 47

Seton Hall 74, Xavier 55

St. John's 65, Butler 57

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 78, Alabama St. 67

South Florida 70, Texas 65

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

