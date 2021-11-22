Monday, Nov. 22
EAST
Buffalo 88, Syracuse 79
George Washington 54, Quinnipiac 50
Holy Cross 79, Connecticut College 36
South Carolina 73, UConn 57
Villanova 66, Penn 63
SOUTH
Appalachian St. 81, Winston-Salem State 49
E. Kentucky 120, Union (KY) 53
Elon 76, NC A&T 66
Florida 76, SC-Upstate 54
Furman 63, Erskine 27
Georgia St. 62, Alabama A&M 61
Louisiana Tech 77, Nicholls 48
Louisiana-Monroe 70, Centenary College of Louisiana 36
Middle Tennessee 65, Tennessee Tech 47
Mississippi St. 94, Bethune-Cookman 53
South Florida 71, Oregon 62
MIDWEST
Arkansas St. 73, SE Missouri 65
Chicago St. 71, Wisconsin 63, OT
E. Illinois 79, Oakland City 60
Michigan 69, Oakland 58
N. Illinois 80, Bradley 59
Oklahoma 88, Minnesota 69
Purdue 70, Marshall 60
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 65, SMU 58
Texas A&M-CC 81, Pacific 61
Texas Tech 83, Texas State 57
FAR WEST
Colorado 81, Samford 48
San Diego St. 55, UAB 51