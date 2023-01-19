Thursday, Jan. 19
FAR WEST
BYU 78, San Francisco 59
E. Washington 49, N. Colorado 36
Gonzaga 81, Pacific 78
San Diego St. 65, New Mexico 61
Low 33F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 5:05 pm
