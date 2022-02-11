Friday, Feb. 11

EAST

Bryant 67, Sacred Heart 47

CCSU 75, Merrimack 66

Delaware 66, Northeastern 63

Drexel 63, Hofstra 47

Providence 64, Butler 53

St. Francis (NY) 82, LIU Brooklyn 73

St. Francis (Pa.) 70, Fairleigh Dickinson 56

St. John's 79, Georgetown 45

UConn 84, DePaul 60

UMass 87, George Mason 58

Villanova 74, Marquette 63, OT

SOUTH

Coll. of Charleston 61, William & Mary 59

Elon 69, UNC-Wilmington 59

MIDWEST

Creighton 68, Xavier 47

Robert Morris 60, Fort Wayne 48

S. Illinois 64, N. Iowa 60

Youngstown St. 77, Cleveland St. 69, OT

