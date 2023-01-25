Wednesday, Jan. 25
EAST
Albany (NY) 65, New Hampshire 52
Army 63, American 62
Boston U. 58, Colgate 44
Bowling Green 64, Buffalo 61
Bucknell 67, Navy 49
Lehigh 76, Holy Cross 74, OT
Maine 61, Mass.-Lowell 50
Niagara 82, Canisius 70
Saint Joseph's 92, St. Bonaventure 61
St. John's 67, Butler 65
Vermont 63, Binghamton 56
SOUTH
Charleston Southern 53, Winthrop 49
Longwood 68, Radford 60
Memphis 61, East Carolina 53
Presbyterian 67, UNC-Asheville 53
Temple 68, Tulane 59
MIDWEST
Ball St. 89, Akron 66
Cent. Michigan 69, Ohio 66
George Washington 75, Loyola Chicago 61
Kent St. 82, N. Illinois 61
Toledo 82, Miami (Ohio) 63
SOUTHWEST
South Florida 89, Tulsa 68
