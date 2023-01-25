Wednesday, Jan. 25

EAST

Albany (NY) 65, New Hampshire 52

Army 63, American 62

Boston U. 58, Colgate 44

Bowling Green 64, Buffalo 61

Bucknell 67, Navy 49

Lehigh 76, Holy Cross 74, OT

Maine 61, Mass.-Lowell 50

Niagara 82, Canisius 70

Saint Joseph's 92, St. Bonaventure 61

St. John's 67, Butler 65

Vermont 63, Binghamton 56

SOUTH

Charleston Southern 53, Winthrop 49

Longwood 68, Radford 60

Memphis 61, East Carolina 53

Presbyterian 67, UNC-Asheville 53

Temple 68, Tulane 59

MIDWEST

Ball St. 89, Akron 66

Cent. Michigan 69, Ohio 66

George Washington 75, Loyola Chicago 61

Kent St. 82, N. Illinois 61

Toledo 82, Miami (Ohio) 63

SOUTHWEST

South Florida 89, Tulsa 68

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you