Golden Ball award for Women's Soccer Player of the Year, presented by France Football.

2021 — Alexia Putellas, Spain

2020 — no award

2019 — Megan Rapinoe, United States

2018 — Ada Hegerberg, Norway

2017 — Lieke Martens, Netherlands

