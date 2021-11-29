Golden Ball award for Women's Soccer Player of the Year, presented by France Football.
2021 — Alexia Putellas, Spain
2020 — no award
2019 — Megan Rapinoe, United States
2018 — Ada Hegerberg, Norway
2017 — Lieke Martens, Netherlands
