|WNIT
|Third Round
Columbia 54, Boston College 51
Seton Hall 78, Drexel 71
Alabama 79, Houston 64
Middle Tennessee 55, Vanderbilt 53
Toledo 92, Marquette 82
S. Dakota St. 84, Drake 66
Updated: March 24, 2022 @ 11:30 pm
