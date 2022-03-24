WNIT
Third Round

Columbia 54, Boston College 51

Seton Hall 78, Drexel 71

Alabama 79, Houston 64

Middle Tennessee 55, Vanderbilt 53

Toledo 92, Marquette 82

S. Dakota St. 84, Drake 66

