GROUP A

GPWDLGFGAPts
Switzerland3120205
Norway3111614
New Zealand3111114
Philippines3102183

GROUP A

Thursday, July 20

New Zealand 1, Norway 0

Friday, July 21

Philippines 0, Switzerland 2

Tuesday, July 25

New Zealand 0, Philippines 1

Switzerland 0, Norway 0

Sunday, July 30

Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0

Norway 6, Philippines 0

GROUP B

GPWDLGFGAPts
Australia3201736
Nigeria3120325
Canada3111254
Ireland3012131

GROUP B

Thursday, July 20

Australia 1, Ireland 0

Nigeria 0, Canada 0

Wednesday, July 26

Canada 2, Ireland 1

Thursday, July 27

Australia 2, Nigeria 3

Monday, July 31

Canada 0, Australia 4

Ireland 0, Nigeria 0

GROUP C

GPWDLGFGAPts
Japan33001109
Spain3201846
Zambia31023113
Costa Rica3003180

GROUP C

Friday, July 21

Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

Saturday, July 22

Zambia 0, Japan 5

Wednesday, July 26

Japan 2, Costa Rica 0

Spain 5, Zambia 0

Monday, July 31

Japan 4, Spain 0

Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3

GROUP D

GPWDLGFGAPts
England3300819
Denmark3201316
China3102273
Haiti3003040

GROUP D

Saturday, July 22

England 1, Haiti 0

Denmark 1, China 0

Friday, July 28

England 1, Denmark 0

China 1, Haiti 0

Tuesday, Aug. 1

China 1, England 6

Haiti 0, Denmark 2

GROUP E

GPWDLGFGAPts
Netherlands3210917
United States3120415
Portugal3111214
Vietnam30030120

GROUP E

Friday, July 21

United States 3, Vietnam 0

Sunday, July 23

Netherlands 1, Portugal 0

Wednesday, July 26

United States 1, Netherlands 1

Thursday, July 27

Portugal 2, Vietnam 0

Tuesday, Aug. 1

Portugal 0, United States 0

Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7

GROUP F

GPWDLGFGAPts
France3210847
Jamaica3120105
Brazil3111524
Panama30033110

GROUP F

Sunday, July 23

France 0, Jamaica 0

Monday, July 24

Brazil 4, Panama 0

Saturday, July 29

France 2, Brazil 1

Panama 0, Jamaica 1

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Panama 3, France 6

Jamaica 0, Brazil 0

GROUP G

GPWDLGFGAPts
Sweden3300919
South Africa3111664
Italy3102383
Argentina3012251

GROUP G

Sunday, July 23

Sweden 2, South Africa 1

Monday, July 24

Italy 1, Argentina 0

Thursday, July 27

Argentina 2, South Africa 2

Saturday, July 29

Sweden 5, Italy 0

Wednesday, Aug. 2

Argentina 0, Sweden 2

South Africa 3, Italy 2

GROUP H

GPWDLGFGAPts
Colombia3201426
Morocco3201266
Germany3111834
South Korea3012141

GROUP H

Monday, July 24

Germany 6, Morocco 0

Colombia 2, South Korea 0

Sunday, July 30

South Korea 0, Morocco 1

Germany 1, Colombia 2

Thursday, Aug. 3

South Korea 1, Germany 1

Morocco 1, Colombia 0

ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Aug. 5

Switzerland 1, Spain 5

Japan 3, Norway 1

Netherlands 2, South Africa 0

Sunday, Aug. 6

Sweden 0, United States 0, Sweden advances 5-4 on penalty kicks

Monday, Aug. 7

England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m.

Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m.

France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m.

QUARTERFINAL

Thursday, Aug. 10

Spain vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 11

Japan vs. Sweden, 3:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 12

W53 () vs. W55 (), 3 a.m.

W54 () vs. W56 (), 6:30 a.m.

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, Aug. 15

W57 () vs. W58 (), 4 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

W59 () vs. W60 (), 6 a.m.

3RD PLACE FINAL

Saturday, Aug. 19

L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 4 a.m.

FINAL

Sunday, Aug. 20

W61 () vs. W62 (), 6 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you