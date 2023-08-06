GROUP A
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Switzerland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Norway
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|1
|4
|New Zealand
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Philippines
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|8
|3
GROUP A
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand 0, Philippines 1
Switzerland 0, Norway 0
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0
Norway 6, Philippines 0
GROUP B
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Australia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|7
|3
|6
|Nigeria
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|Canada
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|4
|Ireland
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|1
GROUP B
Thursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Wednesday, July 26
Canada 2, Ireland 1
Thursday, July 27
Australia 2, Nigeria 3
Monday, July 31
Canada 0, Australia 4
Ireland 0, Nigeria 0
GROUP C
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Japan
|3
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|9
|Spain
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|4
|6
|Zambia
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|11
|3
|Costa Rica
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|8
|0
GROUP C
Friday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
Wednesday, July 26
Japan 2, Costa Rica 0
Spain 5, Zambia 0
Monday, July 31
Japan 4, Spain 0
Costa Rica 1, Zambia 3
GROUP D
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|England
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
|9
|Denmark
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|China
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|7
|3
|Haiti
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|4
|0
GROUP D
Saturday, July 22
England 1, Haiti 0
Denmark 1, China 0
Friday, July 28
England 1, Denmark 0
China 1, Haiti 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
China 1, England 6
Haiti 0, Denmark 2
GROUP E
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Netherlands
|3
|2
|1
|0
|9
|1
|7
|United States
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|Portugal
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Vietnam
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|12
|0
GROUP E
Friday, July 21
United States 3, Vietnam 0
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Wednesday, July 26
United States 1, Netherlands 1
Thursday, July 27
Portugal 2, Vietnam 0
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal 0, United States 0
Vietnam 0, Netherlands 7
GROUP F
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|France
|3
|2
|1
|0
|8
|4
|7
|Jamaica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Brazil
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|2
|4
|Panama
|3
|0
|0
|3
|3
|11
|0
GROUP F
Sunday, July 23
France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Saturday, July 29
France 2, Brazil 1
Panama 0, Jamaica 1
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Panama 3, France 6
Jamaica 0, Brazil 0
GROUP G
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Sweden
|3
|3
|0
|0
|9
|1
|9
|South Africa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|6
|4
|Italy
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|8
|3
|Argentina
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|1
GROUP G
Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Thursday, July 27
Argentina 2, South Africa 2
Saturday, July 29
Sweden 5, Italy 0
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina 0, Sweden 2
South Africa 3, Italy 2
GROUP H
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Colombia
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|2
|6
|Morocco
|3
|2
|0
|1
|2
|6
|6
|Germany
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|3
|4
|South Korea
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|1
GROUP H
Monday, July 24
Germany 6, Morocco 0
Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Sunday, July 30
South Korea 0, Morocco 1
Germany 1, Colombia 2
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea 1, Germany 1
Morocco 1, Colombia 0
ROUND OF 16
Saturday, Aug. 5
Switzerland 1, Spain 5
Japan 3, Norway 1
Netherlands 2, South Africa 0
Sunday, Aug. 6
Sweden 0, United States 0, Sweden advances 5-4 on penalty kicks
Monday, Aug. 7
England vs. Nigeria, 3:30 a.m.
Australia vs. Denmark, 6:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 8
Colombia vs. Jamaica, 4 a.m.
France vs. Morocco, 7 a.m.
QUARTERFINAL
Thursday, Aug. 10
Spain vs. Netherlands, 9 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 11
Japan vs. Sweden, 3:30 a.m.
Saturday, Aug. 12
W53 () vs. W55 (), 3 a.m.
W54 () vs. W56 (), 6:30 a.m.
SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, Aug. 15
W57 () vs. W58 (), 4 a.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
W59 () vs. W60 (), 6 a.m.
3RD PLACE FINAL
Saturday, Aug. 19
L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 4 a.m.
FINAL
Sunday, Aug. 20
W61 () vs. W62 (), 6 a.m.
