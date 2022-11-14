Yearly attendance for World Cup final tournaments with year, site, total games, attendance and average attendance per match:

Year SiteGPAtt.Avg.
2018 Russia643,031,76847,371
2014 Brazil643,429,88353,592
2010 South Africa643,178,88049,670
2006 Germany643,353,65552,401
2002 South Korea/Japan642,705,19742,269
1998 France642,785,10043,517
1994 United States523,587,53868,991
1990 Italy522,517,34848,411
1986 Mexico522,407,43142,297
1982 Spain521,856,27735,698
1978 Argentina381,610,21542,374
1974 West Germany381,774,02246,684
1970 Mexico321,673,97552,311
1966 England321,614,67750,458
1962 Chile32776,00024,250
1958 Sweden35868,00024,800
1954 Switzerland26943,00036,270
1938 France18483,00026,833
1950 Brazil221,337,00060,772
1934 Italy17395,00023,235
1930 Uruguay18434,50024,138
Totals64427,767,78043,117

