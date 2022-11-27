Pos Player, CountryYearsG
1. Miroslav Klose, Germany2002-1416
2. Ronaldo, Brazil1998-0615
3. Gerd Müller, West Germany1970-7414
4. Just Fontaine, France195813
5. Pelé, Brazil1958-7012
6. Sándor Kocsis, Hungary195411
6. Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany1990-9811
8. Helmut Rahn, West Germany1954-5810
8. Teófilo Cubillas, Peru1970-7810
8. Grzegorz Lato, Poland1974-8210
8. Gary Lineker, England1986-9010
8. Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina1994-0210
8. Thomas Müller, Germany2010-1810
14. Vavá, Brazil1958-629
14. Uwe Seeler, West Germany1958-709
14. Eusébio, Portugal19669
14. Jairzinho, Brazil1970-749
14. Paolo Rossi, Italy1978-829
14. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, W. Germ.1978-869
14. Roberto Baggio, Italy1986-989
14. Christian Vieri, Italy1998-029
14. David Villa, Spain2006-149
23. Ademir, Brazil19508
23. Guillermo Stábile, Argentina19308
23. Leonidas, Brazil1930-388
23. Diego Maradona, Argentina1982-948
23. Rudi Völler, Germany1986-948
23. Óscar Míguez, Uruguay1950-548
23. Rivaldo, Brazil1998-028
23. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal2006-228
23. Lionel Messi, Argentina2006-228
32. Gyula Zsengeller, Hungary19387
32. Hans Schäfer, West Germany1954-587
32. Johnny Rep, Netherlands1974-787
32. Andrzej Szarmach, Poland1974-787
32. Careca, Brazil1986-907
32. Lajos Tichy, Hungary1958-627
32. Luis Suárez, Uruguay2010-227
39. Oldrich Nejedly, Czechoslovakia1934-386
39. Josef Hugi, Switzerland19546
39. Max Morlock, West Germany19546
39. Erich Probst, Austria19546
39. Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union1958-626
39. Helmut Haller, West Germany1962-706
39. Rivellino, Brazil1970-746
39. Rob Rensenbrink, Netherlands1974-786
39. Mario Kempes, Argentina19786
39. Zbigniew Boniek, Poland1978-826
39. Lothar Matthäus, Germany1986-986
39. Salvatore Schillaci, Italy19906
39. Oleg Salenko, Russia19946
39. Dennis Bergkamp, Netherlands1994-986
39. Bebeto, Brazil1994-986
39. Davor Suker, Croatia1998-026
39. Thiery Henry, France1998-106
39. Diego Forlán, Uruguay2002-146
39. Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands2006-146
39. Arjen Robben, Netherlands2006-146
39. Robin Van Persie, Netherlands2006-146
39. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana2006-146
39. James Rodríguez, Colombia2014-186
39. Neymar, Brazil2014-186
39. Harry Kane, England20186

