Through Dec. 6
Pos Player, CountryYearsG
1. Miroslav Klose, Germany2002-1416
2. Ronaldo, Brazil1998-0615
3. Gerd Müller, West Germany1970-7414
4. Just Fontaine, France195813
5. Pelé, Brazil1958-7012
6. Sándor Kocsis, Hungary195411
6. Jurgen Klinsmann, Germany1990-9811
8. Helmut Rahn, West Germany1954-5810
8. Teófilo Cubillas, Peru1970-7810
8. Grzegorz Lato, Poland1974-8210
8. Gary Lineker, England1986-9010
8. Gabriel Batistuta, Argentina1994-0210
8. Thomas Müller, Germany2010-2210
14. Vavá, Brazil1958-629
14. Uwe Seeler, West Germany1958-709
14. Eusébio, Portugal19669
14. Jairzinho, Brazil1970-749
14. Paolo Rossi, Italy1978-829
14. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, W. Germ.1978-869
14. Roberto Baggio, Italy1986-989
14. Christian Vieri, Italy1998-029
14. David Villa, Spain2006-149
14. Lionel Messi, Argentina2006-229
14. Kylian Mbappé, France2018-229
25. Ademir, Brazil19508
25. Guillermo Stábile, Argentina19308
25. Leonidas, Brazil1930-388
25. Diego Maradona, Argentina1982-948
25. Rudi Völler, Germany1986-948
25. Óscar Míguez, Uruguay1950-548
25. Rivaldo, Brazil1998-028
25. Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal2006-228
33. Gyula Zsengellér, Hungary19387
33. Hans Schäfer, West Germany1954-587
33. Johnny Rep, Netherlands1974-787
33. Andrzej Szarmach, Poland1974-787
33. Careca, Brazil1986-907
33. Lajos Tichy, Hungary1958-627
33. Luis Suárez, Uruguay2010-227
33. Harry Kane, England2018-227
33. Neymar, Brazil2014-226
42. Oldrich Nejedlý, Czechoslovakia1934-386
42. Josef Hugi, Switzerland19546
42. Max Morlock, West Germany19546
42. Erich Probst, Austria19546
42. Valentin Ivanov, Soviet Union1958-626
42. Helmut Haller, West Germany1962-706
42. Rivellino, Brazil1970-746
42. Rob Rensenbrink, Netherlands1974-786
42. Mario Kempes, Argentina19786
42. Zbigniew Boniek, Poland1978-826
42. Lothar Matthäus, Germany1986-986
42. Salvatore Schillaci, Italy19906
42. Oleg Salenko, Russia19946
42. Dennis Bergkamp, Netherlands1994-986
42. Bebeto, Brazil1994-986
42. Davor uker, Croatia1998-026
42. Thiery Henry, France1998-106
42. Diego Forlán, Uruguay2002-146
42. Wesley Sneijder, Netherlands2006-146
42. Arjen Robben, Netherlands2006-146
42. Robin Van Persie, Netherlands2006-146
42. Asamoah Gyan, Ghana2006-146
42. James Rodríguez, Colombia2014-186

