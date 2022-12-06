ROUND OF 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Netherlands 3, United States 1
Argentina 2, Australia 1
Sunday, Dec. 4
France 3, Poland 1
England 3, Senegal 0
Monday, Dec. 5
Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Brazil 4, South Korea 1
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks
Portugal 6, Switzerland 1
QUARTERFINAL
Friday, Dec. 9
Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.
England vs. France, 2 p.m.
SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, Dec. 13
W57 (World) () vs. W58 (World) (), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
W59 (World) () vs. W60 (World) (), 2 p.m.
3RD PLACE FINAL
Saturday, Dec. 17
(World) () vs. L62 (World) (), 10 a.m.
FINAL
Sunday, Dec. 18
W61 (World) () vs. W62 (World) (), 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.