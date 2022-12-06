ROUND OF 16

Saturday, Dec. 3

Netherlands 3, United States 1

Argentina 2, Australia 1

Sunday, Dec. 4

France 3, Poland 1

England 3, Senegal 0

Monday, Dec. 5

Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks

Brazil 4, South Korea 1

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Morocco 0, Spain 0, Morocco advances 3-0 on penalty kicks

Portugal 6, Switzerland 1

QUARTERFINAL

Friday, Dec. 9

Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Morocco vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

England vs. France, 2 p.m.

SEMIFINAL

Tuesday, Dec. 13

W57 (World) () vs. W58 (World) (), 2 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

W59 (World) () vs. W60 (World) (), 2 p.m.

3RD PLACE FINAL

Saturday, Dec. 17

(World) () vs. L62 (World) (), 10 a.m.

FINAL

Sunday, Dec. 18

W61 (World) () vs. W62 (World) (), 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you