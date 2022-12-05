ROUND OF 16
Saturday, Dec. 3
Netherlands 3, United States 1
Argentina 2, Australia 1
Sunday, Dec. 4
France 3, Poland 1
England 3, Senegal 0
Monday, Dec. 5
Japan 1, Croatia 1, Croatia advances 3-1 on penalty kicks
Brazil 4, South Korea 1
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Morocco vs. Spain, 10 a.m.
Portugal vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.
QUARTERFINAL
Friday, Dec. 9
Croatia vs. Brazil, 10 a.m.
Netherlands vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
W55 (World) () vs. W56 (World) (), 10 a.m.
England vs. France, 2 p.m.
SEMIFINAL
Tuesday, Dec. 13
W57 (World) () vs. W58 (World) (), 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 14
W59 (World) () vs. W60 (World) (), 2 p.m.
3RD PLACE FINAL
Saturday, Dec. 17
(World) () vs. L62 (World) (), 10 a.m.
FINAL
Sunday, Dec. 18
W61 (World) () vs. W62 (World) (), 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.